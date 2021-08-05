Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stake Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,747 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 3.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $61,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.78. 96,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,186. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39.

