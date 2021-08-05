FIGS (FIGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect FIGS to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $36.29 on Thursday. FIGS has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.94.

Get FIGS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.91.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.