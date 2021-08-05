Filecoin (FIL) Reaches Market Cap of $5.36 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and $382.52 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $56.85 or 0.00141311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 94,334,516 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

