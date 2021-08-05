Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Raymond James

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FINGF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.88.

FINGF stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6779 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

