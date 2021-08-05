Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to C$45.00 at CIBC

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FINGF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.81.

FINGF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 2,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260. Finning International has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

