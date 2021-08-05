Finning International (TSE:FTT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$38.50 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Finning International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.22.

TSE FTT opened at C$33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.82. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$18.55 and a 12-month high of C$35.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.91.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.0960952 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk purchased 3,175 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.72 per share, with a total value of C$107,061.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,053,277.92. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total value of C$398,659.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,369,137.48.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

