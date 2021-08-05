FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) vs. 1511419 Ontario (OTCMKTS:CSFSF) Head-To-Head Survey

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) and 1511419 Ontario (OTCMKTS:CSFSF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FinVolution Group and 1511419 Ontario’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinVolution Group $1.16 billion 1.56 $302.33 million N/A N/A 1511419 Ontario N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FinVolution Group has higher revenue and earnings than 1511419 Ontario.

Profitability

This table compares FinVolution Group and 1511419 Ontario’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinVolution Group 28.33% 26.09% 14.32% 1511419 Ontario N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for FinVolution Group and 1511419 Ontario, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinVolution Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 1511419 Ontario 0 0 0 0 N/A

FinVolution Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 29.91%. Given FinVolution Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FinVolution Group is more favorable than 1511419 Ontario.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of FinVolution Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FinVolution Group beats 1511419 Ontario on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The company’s platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features an automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. FinVolution Group was founded by Shao Feng Gu, Hong Hui Hu, Tie Zeng Li, and Jun Zhang in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About 1511419 Ontario

The Cash Store Financial Services, Inc. engages in the provision of short-term advances and other financial services. It also offers private-label debit cards. The company was founded by Gordon J. Reykdal on February 23, 2001 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

