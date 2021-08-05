First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Head to Head Comparison

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Acceptance and Tiptree’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.30 $10.42 million N/A N/A Tiptree $810.30 million 0.39 -$29.16 million N/A N/A

First Acceptance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tiptree.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Tiptree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 5.22% 13.08% 4.10% Tiptree 6.09% 11.60% 1.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Acceptance and Tiptree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tiptree beats First Acceptance on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services. It also offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; and maritime transportation services, as well as invests in securities and other assets. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, auto dealers, retailers, brokers, and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

