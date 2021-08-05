First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.72. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. As a group, analysts expect that First Community will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 60.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 62,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 28.4% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 89.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 65,235 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

