First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the bank on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

First Foundation has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Foundation to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

