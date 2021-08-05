First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $740.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 37.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.37%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

