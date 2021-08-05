First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,142 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $195.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.50. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $202.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.