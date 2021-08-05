First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.94. First Solar posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.35.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,745. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in First Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.60. The company had a trading volume of 85,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,584. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.66. First Solar has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

