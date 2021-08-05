First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,051 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $99,476,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.35.

First Solar stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.91. 60,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,584. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.52 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

