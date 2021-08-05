First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a positive rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. upgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.35.

First Solar stock opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,729 shares of company stock worth $4,035,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

