First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.43. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 233,464 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

