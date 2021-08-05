First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Holdings Raised by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises about 2.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,454 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,543,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,005,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.66. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

