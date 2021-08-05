Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Five Below comprises about 2.9% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Five Below worth $57,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.81.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $3.27 on Thursday, reaching $198.08. 8,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,705. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

