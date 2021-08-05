Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 206,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 82,763 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 668,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 42,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 189,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 115,114 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE FLO opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

