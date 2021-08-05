Fluity Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Fluity has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $157.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fluity has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00102895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00146347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,388.65 or 0.99877966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.16 or 0.00856388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,275,467 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

