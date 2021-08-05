Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.21 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.950 EPS.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $304.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.36. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.07, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.23.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

