Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) & Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Head to Head Contrast

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

This table compares Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and Agiliti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors $366.50 million 6.26 -$87.17 million ($0.86) -31.15 Agiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Agiliti has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and Agiliti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors -42.62% -10.51% -3.39% Agiliti N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and Agiliti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors 0 0 8 0 3.00 Agiliti 0 1 8 0 2.89

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus price target of $31.29, suggesting a potential upside of 16.78%. Agiliti has a consensus price target of $21.69, suggesting a potential upside of 13.07%. Given Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is more favorable than Agiliti.

Summary

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors beats Agiliti on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term. The Jefferson Terminal segment consists of a multi-modal crude and refined products terminal. The Ports and Terminals consists of Repauno, a 1,630 acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern and multiple industrial development opportunities, and Long Ridge a 1,660 acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities. The company was founded on February 19, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc. provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings. It also provides equipment solutions, which primarily provide supplemental, peak need, and per-case rental of general biomedical, specialty, and surgical equipment to acute care hospitals and alternate site providers, including premier healthcare institutions and integrated delivery networks. As of December 31, 2020, it owned or managed approximately a million units of medical equipment for approximately 7,000 national, regional, and local acute care hospitals, health system integrated delivery networks, and alternate site providers. Agiliti, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.