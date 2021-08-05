Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Franchise Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.450-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $3.45 EPS.

Franchise Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 289,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

