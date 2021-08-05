Frasers Group’s (FRAS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.
FRAS traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 613.50 ($8.02). 575,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,527. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 591.83. The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.43. Frasers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 631 ($8.24).
About Frasers Group
