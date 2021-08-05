Frasers Group’s (FRAS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

FRAS traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 613.50 ($8.02). 575,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,527. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 591.83. The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.43. Frasers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 631 ($8.24).

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

