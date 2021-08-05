Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.8338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,909,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
