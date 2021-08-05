Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. Equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.8338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,909,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.