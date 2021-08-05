Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69.

About Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

