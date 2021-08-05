Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

ULCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $15.61 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.87.

ULCC stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $944,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $5,189,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,565,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,481,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

