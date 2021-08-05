FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Margaret R. Piesik Sells 3,000 Shares

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $104,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FSBW opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. Analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in FS Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FS Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

