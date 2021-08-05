fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Get fuboTV alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

fuboTV stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,323,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,688,307. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.86.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 5,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in fuboTV by 748.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 30.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.