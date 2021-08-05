FUD.finance (FUD) Price Reaches $8.32 on Major Exchanges

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $196,622.81 and approximately $21.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $8.32 or 0.00020916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

