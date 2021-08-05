Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 5.4%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.85. 9,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,889,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YMM. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 257,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.