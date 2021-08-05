Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 38,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,420. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,083 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,309,000 after acquiring an additional 65,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,848,000 after acquiring an additional 258,077 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,732,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

