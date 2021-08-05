Fundamental Research Analysts Give Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) a C$1.14 Price Target

Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) has been assigned a C$1.14 price target by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s current price.

AUN opened at C$0.85 on Tuesday. Aurcana Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$233.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 25.37, a current ratio of 25.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

