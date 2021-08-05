Fundamental Research Analysts Give Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) a C$1.14 Price Target

Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) has been assigned a C$1.14 price target by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s current price.
AUN opened at C$0.85 on Tuesday. Aurcana Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$233.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 25.37, a current ratio of 25.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67.
