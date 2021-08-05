FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) PT Raised to $21.00

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $264.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.40. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

