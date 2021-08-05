FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cerecor Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cerecor in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.87). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerecor’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,194.82% and a negative return on equity of 261.82%.

CERC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of CERC opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $257.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERC. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Cerecor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,179,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.