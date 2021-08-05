FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Lifted by Analyst

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPX. CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.68.

Capital Power stock opened at C$42.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.76. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$28.14 and a 52 week high of C$42.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 119.60%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.