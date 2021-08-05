FY2021 EPS Estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Boosted by Analyst

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the company will earn $6.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.17. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of J stock opened at $128.70 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

