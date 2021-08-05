FY2021 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

JCI stock opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,535 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,682,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 757,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,951,000 after acquiring an additional 131,819 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

