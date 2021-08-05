FY2021 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Woodward in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $109.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,005 shares of company stock worth $3,146,953 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 333.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter worth $118,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

