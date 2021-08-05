FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Alerus Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 37.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.