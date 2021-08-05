FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of SMFKY opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

