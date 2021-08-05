FY2024 EPS Estimates for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Reduced by Analyst

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,403,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after buying an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.