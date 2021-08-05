G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Quiet Period To End on August 10th

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:GGGVU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 10th. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

