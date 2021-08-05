Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Short Interest Update

Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Galileo Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Galileo Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Galileo Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Galileo Acquisition by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,055,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 489,552 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Galileo Acquisition by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 626,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100,009 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Galileo Acquisition by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 328,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 82,618 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Galileo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Galileo Acquisition by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

