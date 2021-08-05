Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Short Interest Update

Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Galileo Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Galileo Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Galileo Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
About Galileo Acquisition
Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.
Read More: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.