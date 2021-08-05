Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,919,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

