Gannett (GCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.02 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. On average, analysts expect Gannett to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $772.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.34. Gannett has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

In other Gannett news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. assumed coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.