Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sean Biddlecombe Sells 405 Shares of Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GRMN stock opened at $162.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $163.20.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renasant Bank increased its position in Garmin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Garmin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Garmin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.