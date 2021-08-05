Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given New $322.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $322.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.17.

IT stock opened at $289.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.56. Gartner has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $299.49.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 59.27% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,394 shares of company stock worth $12,196,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 74,951 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

