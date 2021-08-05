Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $322.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $322.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.17.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $289.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $299.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.56. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 59.27% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $1,510,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,007,745.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,196,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,107,000 after acquiring an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,560,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.