GateToken (GT) Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $285.63 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00009061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00060582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.04 or 0.00909026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00095442 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,814,384 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.